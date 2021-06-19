House gutted in FAISALABAD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Household items were reduced to ashes, in the limits of Sadr police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Household items were reduced to ashes, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday the incident took place at TNT colony Sitiana Road where fire erupted in a house due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt valuables including furniture and ceiling, etc.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and broughtthe fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.