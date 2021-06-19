UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Gutted In FAISALABAD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:42 PM

House gutted in FAISALABAD

Household items were reduced to ashes, in the limits of Sadr police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Household items were reduced to ashes, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday the incident took place at TNT colony Sitiana Road where fire erupted in a house due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt valuables including furniture and ceiling, etc.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and broughtthe fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE, Arab Badminton Federation es ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia receives new batch of China's Sinovac COV ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to keep supporting Guterres' work for mul ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,959 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

China's Guangdong adds new COVID-19 risk area

3 minutes ago

Fake psychologist arrested from Allied Hospital

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.