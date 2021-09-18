UrduPoint.com

House Gutted In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

House gutted in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house, in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that fire erupted in the house owned by Mian Imran, General Secretary Defense View Housing Society Jaranwala due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious items.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

