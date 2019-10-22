House gutted in Faisalabad

Household items were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house, in the limits of Sadr Sammundri police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) Household items were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house, in the limits of Sadr Sammundri police station.

Police said on Tuesday the incident took place in Chak No.448-GB, where fire broke out due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and damaged valuables in the house.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.