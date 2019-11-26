House gutted in Faisalabad

Household items were reduced to ashes when fire broke out at a house, in the area of Chak Jhumra police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Household items were reduced to ashes when fire broke out at a house, in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that incident took place in Chak No.

189-RB where fire broke out at a house of Shabbir due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt valuables.

on receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.