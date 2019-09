Furniture and other valuables worth Rs 300,000 were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house at Nishat Park near Jinnah House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Furniture and other valuables worth Rs 300,000 were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house at Nishat Park near Jinnah House here on Monday.

On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts.

The cause of fire was stated to be short circuiting.