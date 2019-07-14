UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Gutted; Valuables Reduced To Ashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house, in the area of D-Type Colony police station.

Police said on Sunday that fire erupted in the house of Haq Nawaz situated at Allama Iqbal Colony due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt valuables including a motorcycle.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

