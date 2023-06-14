UrduPoint.com

House Hiring Facility For Teaching & Nonteaching Staff Restored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

House hiring facility for teaching & nonteaching staff restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has reinstated the fresh house hiring facility for teachers and employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) which was suspended in May 2022 due to budgetary constraints.

This move comes as a relief to the teachers and employees of the educational institutions who had been burdened with the responsibility of paying rent from their own pockets, leading to severe financial difficulties.

The house hiring facility allows government servants to rent houses for their families, with the government covering the rental expenses.

However, a shortage of allocated funds in the hiring budget of educational institutions led to the suspension of this facility for the teachers, while employees of ministries, divisions, and other attached departments continued to benefit from it. This disparity sparked concerns of discrimination among teachers and employees of educational institutions.

The lifting of the ban on fresh hiring has been met with enthusiasm and relief by teachers, who have long been grappling with the financial burden of renting accommodations.

Dr Rahima Rehman, the president of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) while talking to APP, warmly welcomed the decision of allowing fresh house hiring.

She expressed her support, stating that it is the right decision to alleviate the financial hardships faced by teachers. After enduring a year-long struggle, teachers will now have the opportunity to secure a hired house for their families.

The Ministry of Federal Education's decision to restore the house hiring facility to FDE employees reflects recognition of the financial challenges faced by teachers and a commitment to rectify the discrimination in the allocation of housing benefits.

This positive step is poised to improve the overall well-being of educators and contribute to the enhancement of the education system in the capital city.

Dr Nazir Ahmed Bhutta, the general secretary of the association, demanded increased budgetary allocation for federal government colleges to address the significant backlog of pending rent owed by teachers.

He highlighted that these colleges had been allocated insufficient funds in the previous year's rental ceiling.

He emphasized that clearing the teachers' pending rent would enable them to teach with peace of mind and without financial worries. If the pending rent of the teachers is cleared, it will foster a healthy and conducive classroom environment.

Professor Tasnim Mir, Vice President of FGCTA said, "With the resumption of the house hiring facility, teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutions will once again have the opportunity to avail themselves of this facility.

The ministry's decision is expected to ease the financial burden on teachers and enable them to focus on their vital role in shaping the future of education in the city.

