House items gutted in fire

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :All household item in a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town police station, on Friday.

A police spokesman said that fire erupted all of sudden in a house in Officers Colony No 2 due to short-circuiting, which engulfed the entire house and burnt all items.

Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.