House Items Gutted In Fire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :All household item in a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Madina Town police station, on Friday.
A police spokesman said that fire erupted all of sudden in a house in Officers Colony No 2 due to short-circuiting, which engulfed the entire house and burnt all items.
Fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many hours. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.