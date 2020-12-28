UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From January 07

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from January 07

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Monday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-43 session 2020-21), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from January 07, 2021. The application forms will be issued upto January 01, 2021.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto January 01, 2021, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs.

50/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on January 05, 2021 at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital Larkana and House Job will start from January 07, 2021.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.

Related Topics

Job Larkana January From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ..

46 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

1 hour ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

1 hour ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.