House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From March 18

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana on Tuesday invited applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-43) and from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana(Batch-05), for the Six Months House Job trainings at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana and Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana The House Job training will be started from March 18, 2021. The application forms will be issued up to March 09, 2021.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto March 09, 2021, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs.

50/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 12, 2021(for MBBS) and March 13, 2021(BDS-Dental) at 11.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital Larkana and House Job will start from March 18, 2021.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.

More Stories From Pakistan

