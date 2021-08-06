UrduPoint.com

House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From August 23

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana on Friday invited the applications from the CMC/ SMBBMU Larkana Graduates (Batch-44 session 2021-22), Bi-Annual, for the six months house job training First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The house job training will be started from August 23, 2021. The application forms will be issued upto August 09, 2021.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto August 09, 2021, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on August 16, 2020 at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital Larkana and house job will start from August 23 , 2021.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for house job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.

