House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From October 01

Tue 14th September 2021

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Tuesday invited the applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana(Batch-05 session-2021-2022), Second term, for the six months house job training at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from October 01, 2021. The application forms will be issued upto September 17, 2021.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto September 17, 2021, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on September 22, 2021, at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana and House Job will started from October 01, 2021.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.

