House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Jan 08, 2022

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh has on Friday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-44 session 2021-22), for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from January 08, 2022. The application forms will be issued upto December 20, 2021.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto December 20, 2021 positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 50/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on December 29, 2021 at 10.00 am in the office of Principal Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana and House Job will start from January 08, 2022.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.