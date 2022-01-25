House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from February 17

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Tuesday invited the applications from the Graduates of Chandka Medical College(CMC)/SMBBMU Larkana (Batch-44 session 2021-22), for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from February 17, 2022. The application forms will be issued upto February 03, 2022.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto February 03,2022, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 100/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on February 10, 2022 at 10.00 am in the Office of the Principal CMC Larkana and House Job will start from February 17, 2022.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.