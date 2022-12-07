UrduPoint.com

House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From Jan 9

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Jan 9

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Dr. Gulzar Tunio on Wednesday invited the applications from the Graduates of Chandka Medical College (CMC) /SMBBMU Larkana(Batch-45 session 2022-23), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from January 09, 2023. The application forms will be issued upto December 15, 2022.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto December 15, 2022, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 100/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on December 22, 2022 at 10.00 am in the office of the Principal CMCLarkana and House Job will start from January 09, 2023.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.

Related Topics

Job Larkana January December From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

8 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

45 minutes ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

2 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.