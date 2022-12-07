House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Jan 9

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Dr. Gulzar Tunio on Wednesday invited the applications from the Graduates of Chandka Medical College (CMC) /SMBBMU Larkana(Batch-45 session 2022-23), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from January 09, 2023. The application forms will be issued upto December 15, 2022.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto December 15, 2022, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 100/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on December 22, 2022 at 10.00 am in the office of the Principal CMCLarkana and House Job will start from January 09, 2023.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.