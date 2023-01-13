UrduPoint.com

House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From Feb 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Feb 9

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Dr. Gulzar Tunio on Friday invited the applications from the Graduates of Chandka Medical College (CMC) /SMBBMU Larkana (Batch-45 session 2022-23), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from February 9, 2023.

The application forms will be issued upto January 19.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto January 19, positively.

Interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs. 100/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on February 2 at 10.00 am in the office of the Principal CMC Larkana and House Job will start on February 9.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interviews.

Related Topics

Job Larkana January February From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

31 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

31 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

31 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.