UrduPoint.com

House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From April 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:36 PM

House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from April 1

The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College (ADC) Larkana (Batch-07 session-2022 - 2023), for the Six Months House Job training at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College (ADC) Larkana (Batch-07 session-2022 - 2023), for the Six Months House Job training at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started on April 1, 2023. The application forms will be issued from March 01, 2023.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto March 08, 2023, positively.

Interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital with the form fee of Rs. 50.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 20, 2023, at 10.00 a.m. in the Conference Room of the College, and House Job will start on April 01, 2023.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for the House job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.

Related Topics

Job Larkana March April From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

25 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

19 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' consumers

11 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

19 minutes ago
 Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware o ..

Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware of HR abuses in IIOJK: KC-EU ch ..

11 minutes ago
 BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if othe ..

BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if other banks deny: Dr Javed

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.