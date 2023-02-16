House job training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from April 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Thursday invited applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College (ADC) Larkana (Batch-07 session-2022 - 2023), for the Six Months House Job training at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started on April 1, 2023. The application forms will be issued from March 01, 2023.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto March 08, 2023, positively.

Interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital with the form fee of Rs. 50.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 20, 2023, at 10.00 a.m. in the Conference Room of the College, and House Job will start on April 01, 2023.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for the House job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.