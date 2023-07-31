House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from August 15

The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Monday invited applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-42 session 2019-20), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Monday invited applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-42 session 2019-20), Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started on August 15, 2023. The application forms will be issued up to August 03, 2023.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office up to J August 03, 2023, positively.

Interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs.

50/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on August 10, 2023, at 10.00 am in the office of the Principal, Chandka Medical College Larkana and House Job will start on August 15, 2023.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she isheld responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.