House Job Training Starts In CMC Hospital Larkana From Dec 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Dec 1

The Medical Superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Tuesday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-42 session 2019-20) for six months House Job Training for Second Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana

The House Job Training will start from December 01, 2019. The application forms will be issued by November 20, 2019.

The House Job Training will start from December 01, 2019. The application forms will be issued by November 20, 2019.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

