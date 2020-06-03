House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from June 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana has Wednesday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates (Batch-43 session-2020), Bi-Annual, for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana.

The House Job training will be started from June 16, 2020. The application forms will be issued upto June 08, 2020.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto June 08, 2020, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs.

50/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on June 13, 2020 at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital Larkana and House Job will start from June 16, 2020.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.