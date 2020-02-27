UrduPoint.com
House Job Training Starts In CMCH Larkana From March 11

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:19 PM

The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Thursday invited the applications from the graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-04 session-2020), for the six months house job training at CMCH

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Thursday invited the applications from the graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-04 session-2020), for the six months house job training at CMCH.

The House Job training will be started from March 11. The application forms will be issued upto March 05, 2020.

He advised the concerned candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto March 05, positively.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the main office (House Job Section) of the main administration block of the institution with the form fee of Rs.

50/=.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 07, at 10.00 am in the conference room of administration block, CMC Hospital city Block, Larkana.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will beissued for interview.

