House Job Training To Start In PMC Hospital Nawabshah From April 01

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 06:58 PM

House Job Training to start in PMC Hospital Nawabshah from April 01

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana Wednesday invited the applications from the Chandkian Graduates Batch of 2019 (session 2020), for the Six Months House Job training for First Term at Peoples Medical College (PMC) Nawabshah, Benazirabad.

The House Job training will be started from April 01, 2020. The application forms will be issued upto March 10, 2020.

He advised the candidates concerned that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office upto March 10, 2020, positively.

The interested candidates could obtain blank forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution with the form fee of Rs 50.

He further said that the interview in this regard will be held on March 17, at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital Larkana and House Job will start from April 01, 2020.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for interview.

