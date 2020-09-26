House looted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Five unidentified armed dacoits robbed a house in Shah Nikdar police limits on Saturday and took away cash and other valuables.

The victim, Dost Muhammad Khichi resident of chak 153 NB, told the police that five unknown armed dacoits forced their way into his house, locked his family members in a room and took away eight tola gold ornaments and cash money Rs 6 lac. Police have registered a case.