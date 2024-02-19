House looted in Hassanabdal

A woman with the convenience of two men looted a house in village Bhoigar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A woman with the convenience of two men looted a house in village Bhoigar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

Yasin has reported to Police that his wife was alone at his house when a woman along with two masked men entered his house and took hostage his wife.

Later they searched the house and fled with looted booty cash worth Rs 75 thousand and gold ornaments worth Rs 0.1million.

Attock police promptly registered a case of house robbery and initiated an investigation into the matter.

