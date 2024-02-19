Open Menu

House Looted In Hassanabdal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 09:40 PM

House looted in Hassanabdal

A woman with the convenience of two men looted a house in village Bhoigar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) A woman with the convenience of two men looted a house in village Bhoigar in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Monday.

Yasin has reported to Police that his wife was alone at his house when a woman along with two masked men entered his house and took hostage his wife.

Later they searched the house and fled with looted booty cash worth Rs 75 thousand and gold ornaments worth Rs 0.1million.

Attock police promptly registered a case of house robbery and initiated an investigation into the matter.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Wife Robbery Women Gold

Recent Stories

Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in ..

Applications invited for Mujadid Alif Sani Urs in India

25 seconds ago
 Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomat ..

Ambassador meets participants at European Diplomatic Academy

51 seconds ago
 PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward ..

PM Anwar ul Haq granted full authority by Forward Bloc

54 seconds ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack cas ..

ATC grants bail to PTI leader in police attack case

55 seconds ago
 SC summons petitioner in plea against elections

SC summons petitioner in plea against elections

57 seconds ago
 Pakistan’s policy endeavours on track to achieve ..

Pakistan’s policy endeavours on track to achieve disaster resilience against f ..

11 minutes ago
Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews

Preparations of anti-polio drive reviews

1 hour ago
 RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains

RWMC cleanliness activities continue during rains

1 hour ago
 Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives

Commissioner reviews public welfare initiatives

1 hour ago
 WASA disconnects 123 connections over default

WASA disconnects 123 connections over default

1 hour ago
 PSL security reviewed, more arrangements decided

PSL security reviewed, more arrangements decided

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure

IHC seeks report about audio recording procedure

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan