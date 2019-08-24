House looted in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Dacoits looted cash and other valuables from a trader's house at gun point in Iqbal town here on Saturday.

According to police, four dacoits entered into the house of a trader Sheikh Zafar Hayat of Allama Iqbal town. They held hostage the family members at gun point and looted cash Rs 400,000, prize bonds worth Rs 50,000 and other house hold valuables.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.