House Looted In Wah

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Four masked bandits have looted a house of Lalarukh area in jurisdiction of Wah police station and fled away with valuables worth millions of rupees.

The police said that armed bandits entered in a house and made all the family members hostage on gun point.

They took away cell phones, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

