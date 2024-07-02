House Looted In Wah
Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Four masked bandits have looted a house of Lalarukh area in jurisdiction of Wah police station and fled away with valuables worth millions of rupees.
The police said that armed bandits entered in a house and made all the family members hostage on gun point.
They took away cell phones, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.
The police have registered a case and started investigation.
