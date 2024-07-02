House looted in Wah

Four masked bandits have looted a house of Lalarukh area in jurisdiction of Wah police station and fled away with valuables worth millions of rupees

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Four masked bandits have looted a house of Lalarukh area in jurisdiction of Wah police station and fled away with valuables worth millions of rupees.

The police said that armed bandits entered in a house and made all the family members hostage on gun point.

They took away cell phones, cash, gold ornaments and other valuables.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.