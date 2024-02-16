House Looted On Gun Point In Attock
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A traditional delayed response by police gave free hand to dacoits to loot valuables worth millions of rupees and fled successfully after a house robbery in Dhoke Hassu Khan in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on the early hours of Thursday.
Sources said that seven armed bandits equipped with different weapons entered a house by scaling the walls and making the family hostage at gunpoint. As they locked the family in a room, one of the brave teenage female members of the family made a phone call to the police helpline, Rescue 15, and informed them about the looting spree.
However, police responded after half an hour of the call, and until then, the armed bandits completed their task and fled with looted booty. The family called upon the inspector general of police and regional police officer Rawalpindi to take stock of the situation and take necessary departmental action against the concerned cops for their delayed response.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Achakzai urges public reject calls for disruption from losing candidates2 hours ago
-
Court extends Pervaiz Elahi’s judicial remand2 hours ago
-
MDA decides to buy new vehicles, raise tariff of Wasa commercial connections2 hours ago
-
Arrangements finalized for the mega event of PSL: DC2 hours ago
-
Government formation talks inches forward as PML(N), PPP committees conclude second round2 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea against re-polling in NA-432 hours ago
-
Agri deptt focusing on cotton cultivation, production targets2 hours ago
-
Notification regarding Aun Chaudhry's victory withdrawn: IHC told2 hours ago
-
Training on leadership traits for BISP officers conducted2 hours ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police initiates "No Helmet, No Fuel" drive2 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict in plea against NA-163 election results2 hours ago
-
Sherry confirms nomination of Zardari for presidency2 hours ago