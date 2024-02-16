Open Menu

House Looted On Gun Point In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM

House looted on gun point in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A traditional delayed response by police gave free hand to dacoits to loot valuables worth millions of rupees and fled successfully after a house robbery in Dhoke Hassu Khan in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station on the early hours of Thursday.

Sources said that seven armed bandits equipped with different weapons entered a house by scaling the walls and making the family hostage at gunpoint. As they locked the family in a room, one of the brave teenage female members of the family made a phone call to the police helpline, Rescue 15, and informed them about the looting spree.

However, police responded after half an hour of the call, and until then, the armed bandits completed their task and fled with looted booty. The family called upon the inspector general of police and regional police officer Rawalpindi to take stock of the situation and take necessary departmental action against the concerned cops for their delayed response.

