House Looted; Owner Injured By Robbers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 03:20 PM

House looted; owner injured by robbers

MUZAFFARGARH, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Robbers made off with cash and other valuables from a house and also shot at and injured the owner for putting up resistance at Basti Baili Janoobi here Saturday late night.

According to police, some badints barged into the house of Muhammad Hussain and made the family hostage at gun point.

The outlaws looted cash and other valuables from the house and also shot at and injured the owner when he resisted their dacoity attempt.

Khangarh police were investigating.

