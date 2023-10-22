House looted; woman injured on resistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Ten dacoits looted a house in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 10 bandits stormed into the house of Nadeem Sandheela in Chak No.494-GB and took the inmates hostage at gunpoint.

They looted 4-tola golden ornaments worth Rs.1 million, Rs.300,000 in cash, a gun and other items and fled by hurling threats of dire consequences if the alarm was raised.

Receiving information, the area police headed by DSP Tandlianwala Masood Nazir reached the spot and traced the whereabouts of a dacoit to Chak No.

512-GB.

The police arrested an accused and started investigations for the arrest of his accomplices, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, robbers shot at and injured a woman, Ayesha Bibi, when she put up resistance during a robbery bid near Heaven Pepsi Cola on Canal Road.

The injured woman was shifted to hospital while the Madina Town police started investigations after registering a case, the spokesman added.