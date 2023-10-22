Open Menu

House Looted; Woman Injured On Resistance

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

House looted; woman injured on resistance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Ten dacoits looted a house in the area of Mamonkanjan police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 10 bandits stormed into the house of Nadeem Sandheela in Chak No.494-GB and took the inmates hostage at gunpoint.

They looted 4-tola golden ornaments worth Rs.1 million, Rs.300,000 in cash, a gun and other items and fled by hurling threats of dire consequences if the alarm was raised.

Receiving information, the area police headed by DSP Tandlianwala Masood Nazir reached the spot and traced the whereabouts of a dacoit to Chak No.

512-GB.

The police arrested an accused and started investigations for the arrest of his accomplices, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, robbers shot at and injured a woman, Ayesha Bibi, when she put up resistance during a robbery bid near Heaven Pepsi Cola on Canal Road.

The injured woman was shifted to hospital while the Madina Town police started investigations after registering a case, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Road Robbery Tandlianwala Women Sunday Gold Million

Recent Stories

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

2 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

3 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan