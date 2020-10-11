House luggage gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a house in City Jaranwala police area. Police spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted in the house of a widow Irshad Bibi in Mohallah Anwaar Abad due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt all precious luggage of the house.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fireunder control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.