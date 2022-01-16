House luggage gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Luggage of a house was reduced to ashes in the area of Sadar police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that fire erupted in a house situated at Milad Road due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt luggage of the house.

Rescue-1122 fire fighters on receiving information rushed to the spot and broughtthe fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.