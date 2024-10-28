Open Menu

House Luggage Gutted

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Precious luggage of a house was reduced to ashes in the area of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman here on Monday that mentally-retarded man had set his house on fire in Ali Block Muslim Town.

The blaze engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Upon receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and carried out the house owner from the fire site safely.

They also doused the fire after hectic efforts and no loss of life was reported in this incident, spokesman added.

