House Luggage Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

House luggage gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Fire erupted in a residential compound at Nazimabad in the Factory Area police limits here Sunday which reduced all the valuables in a house to ashes.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in the second floor of the house due to a short-circuit.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control. However, no loss of life was reported.

