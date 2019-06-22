House luggage gutted in Faisalabad `

Precious items of a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Precious items of a house were reduced to ashes in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Police said Saturday that a fire erupted in a house due to short-circuit near Government New Model school.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious house luggage.

On getting information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.