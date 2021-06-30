House luggage gutted, man injured, buffalo, calf killed

Precious material of a house was reduced to ashes while a buffalo and a calf were killed in two fire incidents in Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Precious material of a house was reduced to ashes while a buffalo and a calf were killed in two fire incidents in Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said on Wednesday that fire erupted in the house of Yousuf Ali in Chuta Mannawala due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious house luggage.

Rescue-1122 shifted Yousuf Ali to hospital who received burn injuries.

In another incident, a buffalo and a calf were killed when Shaukat Ali andhis accomplices set Havaili of their rival Bhai Khan on fire in Cak No.625-GB.

The police registered a case and started investigation for arrest of the accused.