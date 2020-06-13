UrduPoint.com
House Maid Arrested, Cash, Foreign Currency Recovered

Islamabad Women Police station arrested a house maid for her alleged involvement in a theft case and recovered cash and dollars from her, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Women Police station arrested a house maid for her alleged involvement in a theft case and recovered cash and Dollars from her, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that a special team under supervision of ASP Aqeela Naqvi including SHO Women police station Misbah Shehbaz was assigned task to trace ta theft case.

This team arrested a house maid identified as Sumera Robeen and recovered Rs.7,51,000 and 400 dollars from her. Case has been registered against her and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. However, he appealed tthe citizens to verify the bio data of domestic servants before employing them.

