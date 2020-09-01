House maid arrested, gold ornaments recovered

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested a house maid involved in looting various houses after employing her accomplices as maids in various homes, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested a house maid involved in looting various houses after employing her accomplices as maids in various homes, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal arrested a female involved in looting various houses along with her accomplices.

The nabbed person has been identified as Sherbanoo resident of district Hafizabad while the police recovered stolen gold ornaments amounting to Rs 6, 25000, from her.

During the preliminary investigation, she confessed to ransack various houses in various areas of Khanna and Women police stations. The police are hopeful to get more information from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of CIA police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.