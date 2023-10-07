House of BISE PRO looted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Unidentified thieves have looted house of Public Relations Officer (PRO) Rizwan Ahmad Joiya board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad, here on Saturday.

PRO BISE Rizwan Ahmad Joiya said that he was residing in a house situated at Ayub Research Colony Jhang Road but he along with his family members went to visit his ancestral village in Arif Wala some days ago.

When he and his family came back, they saw that some unknown thieves had looted various items from his house including LCD, batteries, clothes, shoes, laptop, tabs, books, school bags, cash and golden jewelry worth Rs.915,000/-.

Factory Area police have started investigation after registration of a case but no clue of the accused was traced out so far, he added.