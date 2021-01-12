House of female polio worker attacked, brother beaten

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :People on Tuesday attacked the house of a local female polio worker in Dhab Hakimkhel village for giving polio drops to children without their permission.

They also beaten brother of the polio worker and torn his clothes.

Many Parents have refused to give polio drops to their children and accused the lady worker of forcibly administering polio vaccine to their children.

Police have registered the case of the incident and started further investigation.