House of former senator blown up in S Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Unknown miscreants destroyed the house of former Senator Saleh Shah in Upper South Waziristan, police informed on Saturday.

According to police sources, miscreants blew up the house of former Senator Saleh Shah with explosive, completely razing the structure to the ground.

Soon after receiving information, security forces and police reached the site and cordoned off the area before initiating a search operation.

The house of former Senator Saleh Shah situated at Gomal Tank Road was targeted earlier some years ago. He had played a role in bringing the Taliban and government to the dialogue table.