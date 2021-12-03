UrduPoint.com

House Of Former Swat Ruler Declared National Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 02:00 PM

House of former Swat ruler declared national heritage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has declared the residence of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb as national heritage.

A letter issued to the Deputy Commissioner Land Acquisition Collector Swat said the other day that the house belonged to Wali-e-Swat (former ruler of Swat) and the government wanted to preserve it as national heritage of the country.

The letter further said that Wali-e-Swat had spent his entire life in the people's welfare and worked for imparting education to local people, building schools, hospitals and roads in the region.

The residence of the Wali of Swat is an important heritage building, thus the government wants to preserve it. "This building can play an important role in promotion of tourism".

In the letter, it was requested that through this building the heritage of Swat Valley can be highlighted, therefore the structure should be handed over to the archaeology department as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Swat Government

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 4,944 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,944 more COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago
 New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity exp ..

New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity expansion

46 minutes ago
 India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases

India records 9,216 new COVID-19 cases

48 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Tak ..

Lukashenko Instructs to Analyze Measures Being Taken in Response to Western Sanc ..

48 minutes ago
 Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with ..

Brazil vaccinates 90 pct of target population with first dose against COVID-19

48 minutes ago
 Finland to establish state-owned vaccine research ..

Finland to establish state-owned vaccine research company

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.