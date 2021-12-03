House of former Swat ruler declared national heritage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Directorate of Archaeology and Museums has declared the residence of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb as national heritage.

A letter issued to the Deputy Commissioner Land Acquisition Collector Swat said the other day that the house belonged to Wali-e-Swat (former ruler of Swat) and the government wanted to preserve it as national heritage of the country.

The letter further said that Wali-e-Swat had spent his entire life in the people's welfare and worked for imparting education to local people, building schools, hospitals and roads in the region.

The residence of the Wali of Swat is an important heritage building, thus the government wants to preserve it. "This building can play an important role in promotion of tourism".

In the letter, it was requested that through this building the heritage of Swat Valley can be highlighted, therefore the structure should be handed over to the archaeology department as soon as possible.