House of Imam Masjid gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The house of an Imam Masjid was reduced to ashes and two cattle-heads were killed in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Six other animals were also injured in the fire, according to a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He said that the fire erupted in the house of Qari Muhammad Sharif due to unknown reasons when he, along with his family members, was out of the house in Chak No 562-GB.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious house items.

The fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The police also reached the scene and started investigation.