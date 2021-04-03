UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Of Imam Masjid Gutted

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 04:48 PM

House of Imam Masjid gutted

The house of an Imam Masjid was reduced to ashes and two cattle-heads were killed in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The house of an Imam Masjid was reduced to ashes and two cattle-heads were killed in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Six other animals were also injured in the fire, according to a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He said that the fire erupted in the house of Qari Muhammad Sharif due to unknown reasons when he, along with his family members, was out of the house in Chak No 562-GB.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious house items.

The fire-fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The police also reached the scene and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Police Station Mosque Family

Recent Stories

Single dose CanSino vaccine administration to comm ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,723 new COVID-19 cases, 84 more ..

21 minutes ago

800 senior citizens vaccinated against Covid-19 so ..

3 minutes ago

Besakhi festival cancelled amid third wave of COVI ..

3 minutes ago

Sajal Aly achieves the milestone of 7 million foll ..

23 minutes ago

MoHR makes effective legislation to protect prison ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.