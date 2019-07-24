House Of Sharif' Baffled Over PM's Successful US Visit: Dr Firdous
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:37 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday strongly reacted to the statement of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif regarding Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's US visit.In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous sad that before doing politics on Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif should have read the statement of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani who appreciated the premier's stance on the lingering dispute.
Shehbaz Sharif should have also learnt from the simplicity and austerity of Imran Khan instead of criticizing him of riding on the buses, she added.The special assistant said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is baffled over the successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US President Donald Trump and the warm and historic reception accorded to Imran Khan at Arena One.She further said that Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiri people during his visit to the United States.