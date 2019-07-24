UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House Of Sharif' Baffled Over PM's Successful US Visit: Dr Firdous

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

House of Sharif' baffled over PM's successful US visit: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday strongly reacted to the statement of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif regarding Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's US visit

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday strongly reacted to the statement of Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif regarding Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan's US visit.In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous sad that before doing politics on Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif should have read the statement of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani who appreciated the premier's stance on the lingering dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif should have also learnt from the simplicity and austerity of Imran Khan instead of criticizing him of riding on the buses, she added.The special assistant said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is baffled over the successful meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US President Donald Trump and the warm and historic reception accorded to Imran Khan at Arena One.She further said that Imran Khan has emerged as a strong advocate of the rights of Kashmiri people during his visit to the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Trump United States Muslim From Opposition Sad

Recent Stories

Meat-lover Nawaz Sharif tired of eating jail food

1 minute ago

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa meets Mik ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan presents a new face of Pakistan: Ali ..

2 minutes ago

Tree plantation campaign still continue under clea ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 11 People Killed, Over 30 Missing as Resu ..

2 minutes ago

Is Maryam Nawaz upset over Bilawal’s supportive ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.