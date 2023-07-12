Open Menu

House On Fire, 10 Killed

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 PM

House on fire, 10 killed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Ten people, including two minor children, were killed in a fire incident at Samian Mohallah, Family Park Taxali, Walled City, on Wednesday.

Police said the ill-fated people were sleeping when the fire erupted in second floor of a three-storey house.

On information, the Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

The rescuers extinguished the fire after hectic efforts as 11 vehicles and 33 rescuers took part in the operation.

The rescuers recovered 10 bodies from the house and shifted them to Mayo Hospital.

The victims died of suffocation who were identified as Sonu, 14, Amber, 25,Alamdar, seven months , Mano, 14, Saira Banu, 60, Adil Hussain, 16, Anzal Fatima,4,Sania ,18, Seemaab,13 , Farzana, 40.

