SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a house here on Sunday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke out in the house on Imam Sahib Road Sialkot which was brought under control by Rescue 1122 due to timely action and prevent it from spreading.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained, the spokespersonsaid.