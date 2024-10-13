Open Menu

House On Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 09:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Various items were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a house in

Hussain Aghai here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, the fire erupted due to a short circuit in a sloar panel on

the second floor of the house which damaged clothes and other items.

On information, the rescue teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

