House On Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2025 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Precious items were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a house
in Saddar police limits on Monday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the incident occurred in the house at Jaranwala
Road Bhutto Colony due to gas leakage.
However, no loss of life was reported, he added.
