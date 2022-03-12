UrduPoint.com

House On Fire In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 04:03 PM

Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a house in Jhang Bazaar police limits

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire erupted in a house in Jhang Bazaar police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the fire erupted in the house of Akram at Lakkar Mandi Chowk Jhang Road due to a short circuit.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire undercontrol after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

