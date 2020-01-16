House on fire in Sialkot

Valuables were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in a house here on Thursday due to a short circuit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Valuables were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in a house here on Thursday due to a short circuit.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the house on Khadam Ali Road caught the fire which burnt household items.

The Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire and evacuated Tasleem, Mrs Tasleem, Fazla, Rehan and Farhat.