UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

House On Fire In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 05:27 PM

House on fire in Sialkot

Valuables were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in a house here on Thursday due to a short circuit

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Valuables were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in a house here on Thursday due to a short circuit.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the house on Khadam Ali Road caught the fire which burnt household items.

The Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire and evacuated Tasleem, Mrs Tasleem, Fazla, Rehan and Farhat.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Khan, discusses nat ..

7 minutes ago

Mishustin Says Met With Siluanov to Discuss Fundin ..

56 seconds ago

Mishustin Says Enough Reserves Accumulated to Ensu ..

58 seconds ago

Man gunned down in Tank

59 seconds ago

24 points set up for selling flour at fixed rate i ..

1 minute ago

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) survey beg ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.