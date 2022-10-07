UrduPoint.com

House On Fire, Seven Members Of A Family Killed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2022 | 11:30 AM

House on fire, seven members of a family killed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :At least seven members, including four children, of a family were killed when a fire erupted at a home in Karkhana bazaar here on Friday.

Rail Bazaar police said the tragic incident took place in Street No 2, Mashallah Plaza, Karkhana-Montgomery Bazaar in which seven people, including four children, died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

The victims were identified as Abdul Sattar, 55, Umar ,42, and Farhan,33, Aroosh Umar, 12, Noor Fatima, 7, Mooavia Usman, 10, and Bilal, 4.

On information, the rescue teams and fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit, police said.

Further investigation was underway.

